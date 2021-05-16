Why did Caleb Kennedy leave American Idol before season 19 finale?







Why did Caleb Kennedy leave American Idol season 19, especially so close to the end of the competition? If you’re wondering why he’s not going to be on tonight’s episode we’re here to help shed some light on this.

We’re looking at a situation that is more controversial than the show may make it seem tonight, though we are hoping that they will be completely transparent with their viewers. Also, we feel like Caleb’s exit was heavily encouraged by American Idol rather than a decision made independently, but with only Caleb posting about his departure and American Idol so far saying nothing we understand why viewers might think this was solely Caleb’s choice.

This past week, a video surfaced online of Kennedy alongside someone wearing an extremely offensive outfit, something that no one should be part of. This sparked immediate backlash from fans and soon after, Caleb confirmed himself that he will no longer be a part of the competition on his Twitter account (which you can see below). He apologized for his past actions, and the show itself removed all of his performances from its official YouTube Channel. The show itself has not released an official statement on the matter; removing the songs does make it clear that they do not want to continue to give him a platform to promote his music, but they should be doing so much more.

Beyond tonight’s episode, we would be surprised if Caleb’s name is even mentioned for the rest of the season.

An update from me, about American Idol. pic.twitter.com/uuHc2sSiM4 — Caleb Kennedy (@calebkennedy) May 12, 2021

So what’s next for the other finalists on tonight’s episode? There are more performances coming from the remaining four contestants, including some originals! This is typically something that we don’t see on this show until the finale, so it’s nice to see that they are going to have this opportunity to showcase what kind of artist they want to be.

What do you think about the American Idol – Caleb Kennedy decision?

