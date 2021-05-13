American Idol 19 removes Caleb Kennedy performances from YouTube







One day after his abrupt exit from American Idol, the show has wiped its YouTube channel of all things Caleb Kennedy.

If you visit the show’s YouTube account, you can see performances from every single contestant on the season … with now this notable exception. This stems from an offensive video resurfacing online yesterday from Caleb’s past which has resulted in him no longer being a part of this season. He has apologized for the incident, but the show clearly wants to dissociate themselves from him moving forward. They recognize that his continued presence on their channel would give him s platform through them.

Will American Idol address Caleb’s departure on Sunday’s episode? They have to in the sense that he was clearly a part of the show and there will be viewers who are totally unaware of Caleb’s exit who are watching. They have to do something in order to offer up clarity since as of this writing they have not commented on this at all. While removing Kennedy’s performances is a clear sign that they don’t stand for his actions, they should be articulating that further in a statement on the show, so we are hoping that they will be clear about what he did that had him removed from the final 5. Vaguely addressing the matter does nothing to condemn what was in that controversial video; saying something publicly sends a clear message to future contestants looking to apply on this show where they stand.

What do you think of how American Idol is handling the Caleb Kennedy situation?

