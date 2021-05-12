American Idol has removed Caleb Kennedy over resurfaced video







Is Caleb Kennedy going to be booted from American Idol season 19 after an offensive video from the past resurfaced? It’s a question that plenty within the show community have been wondering and commenting about on social media platforms.

Let’s start off here with the video in question itself. If you visit the link here, you can see an Instagram video from the past featuring someone who appears to be Kennedy sitting next to someone wearing something that NO ONE should ever be wearing. The video is short, but this is bad — really bad — and it’s something that the show is going to need to address.

In the past, we have seen American Idol remove contestants over rule violations or actions from their past. What makes this situation different is that we are so close to the end of the season and that it’s clear that Kennedy has a large following. They need to do what is right for their show, and also understand that contestants who are on this stage need to represent the same values that ABC puts forth as a company in 2021. As of right now, Disney and ABC are in the midst of a sweeping campaign celebrating inclusivity across their theme parks, and businesses; having someone representing their brand with this kind of imagery on social media goes against everything they are trying to do.

American Idol has yet to address the Kennedy controversy, but Caleb has posted on his Twitter that he will no longer be on the show along with an apology for his past actions.

What do you think American Idol should do when it comes to the Caleb Kennedy controversy?

