Magnum PI season 3 episode 13 spoilers: Magnum, Higgins, & a baby







As you prepare for Magnum PI season 3 episode 13 airing on CBS next week, go ahead and prepare yourself to laugh. Based on the early information (and the photo above) for “Cry Murder,” we feel like we’re going to have a very memorable hour of TV.

So what can you expect over the course of this episode? Why exactly do Magnum and Higgins have a baby in their possession? Why is Magnum not wearing a shirt? Below, the full Magnum PI season 3 episode 13 synopsis has some more information all about what lies ahead:

“Cry Murder” – As Magnum and Higgins work a case to recover valuable stolen truffles, they also must care for a baby left abandoned at the gates of their estate, while Kumu tries to locate the infant’s mother, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, April 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

As we navigate our way through this episode, we imagine that we’ll get a good sense as to what Magnum and Higgins could be like as parents. We don’t exactly think that they’ll be stepping into this role in the immediate future, but it could be fun to see them with this responsibility temporarily. Just remember that “responsibility” and Magnum are not always words that go hand in hand.

Of course, while we do think that there’s a lot of comedy present here from start to finish, we’re going to have a story that is a little bit deeper, as well. This episode will give us a chance to see these characters thinking about their future potentially, and also engage in some high-octane action, as well. This feels like one of those episodes that offers up a little bit of everything; what else could you really want from Magnum PI in the end?

