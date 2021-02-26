Big Brother Canada 9 contestant Ethan Quance will be replaced







Following his casting on Big Brother Canada 9 earlier this week, serious allegations began to surface around one contestant in Ethan Quance. These included claims of racism, assault, and also a video of him saying a homophobic slur online.

So after much of this information surfaced online, it led to a big question: What would production do to resolve this? Would they pay attention to the social-media revelations? We now have an answer to this, and it is a defiant yes. In a series of posts on Twitter, the show confirmed that “this individual will be replaced ahead of the season premiere.” This means that there is likely an alternate houseguest that can be chosen — alternates are often available this early in the process.

While the series does not explicitly name Ethan as the person removed, he was the only contestant in the cast discussed within the context we are speaking of today. His removal from the cast sends a message that Big Brother Canada as a series is intent on focusing on people without a history of problematic comments or allegations — they want the focus to remain on the game. Do we still have questions about how certain contestants fall through the cracks and aren’t identified earlier? Absolutely we do, and the same goes with much of reality TV in general. (Look at The Bachelor this season for an example.)

Ultimately, though, we applaud Big Brother Canada now for doing the right thing, and understanding that concerns such as the ones surrounding Ethan need to be taken seriously. They clearly want to avoid some of the controversial situations that we’ve seen on other seasons of this franchise. They also want to make the house as warm and welcoming an environment as possible.

Big Brother Canada 9 will premiere on Global on Wednesday, March 3. To read more on the rest of the cast, be sure to follow the link here.

While much of what has been brought to our attention remains unproven, we cannot proceed with casting this person and this individual will be replaced ahead of the season premiere. — Big Brother Canada (@BigBrotherCA) February 26, 2021

