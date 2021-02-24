Big Brother Canada season 9 cast reveal: Meet 14 new houseguests!







Today, the folks over at Global have revealed the Big Brother Canada season 9 cast leading into the start of the new season on March 3, and there’s a lot to prepare for! There are fourteen new houseguests competing for the grand prize this year, and we’re sure that there are some other twists, as well, waiting around every corner.

Let’s kick things off, though, with the following: There will be a big twist to kick things off! The houseguests will be divided up into two teams and starting from today until Saturday, Canadians can vote for who they want to be the captains! Head over to the official site for information on how to vote. The captains will be able to select teammates, and with that, they will also have safety from eviction for the first week. (Our advice? Vote for the underdogs to be captains — it gives them power and allows them a temporary amount of safety.)

Now, we can give you a few details about everyone in the cast this go-around.

Austin Dookah – She is a 23-year old realtor/model from Newmarket, Ontario, and apparently she is a super-fan of the show! We’ll see how that shakes out.

Beth Bieda – She’s a country girl from Tomahawk, Alberta, but one with trauma training and a number of valuable physical/mental skills that could help her combat adversity. She works day-to-day as a homeless support worker.

Breydon White – He’s a 23-year old anthropology student from Calgary, and signs point towards him being a big personality and someone willing to do whatever it takes to win.

Ethan Quance – He’s a 22-year old line cook from Banff, Alberta, but also an aspiring firefighter. Signs point to him being one of those bros who tries to come in and dominate in competitions.

Jedson Tavernier – He’s a 25-year old personal trainer from Aurora, Ontario, and he’s also a self-described ladies’ man. Ooh boy.

Josh Farnworth – He’s 30 years old, which somehow feels old by today’s reality TV standards. He works as a film production coordinator and is from New Westminster, British Columbia. He wants to use his intelligence to go far; we’ll see how that goes.

Julie Vu – With over 500,000 subscribers on YouTube, Julie is entering the show with the largest overall audience. She works mostly within the beauty/fashion space.

Kiefer Collison – The 31-year old radio host from Old Basset, British Columbia is hoping that he can come across as laid-back in the early going — that way, no one is afraid of him.

Latoya Anderson – She is fascinating from the get-go. She’s a 34-year old police officer from Pickering, Ontario, but plans to enter the house saying she is a fashion designer. Will that work?

Rohan Kapoor – The 26-year old is from Toronto, where he works as a Strategic Partnerships Manager. He claims that he’s well-rounded in all aspects of the game, which will either make him a threat or an early target.

Tera Gillen-Petrozzi – She’s 37 years old from LaSalle, Ontario and works as a spin instructor. She wants to show other moms out there that they can still fight to make their dreams into a reality.

Tina Thistle – She’s 42 years old from Paradise, Newfoundland and works as a graphic designer and entrepreneur. She’s a hustler! We’ll see how that applies to the game.

Tychon Carter-Newman – On paper, he feels like one of the strongest candidates of the guys to do well. He’s a 28-year old urban planner from Montreal, and it feels like he has both the physical skills and life experience to do well.

Victoria Woghiren – Finally, we have a 27-year old youth advocate from Hamilton! She’s sociable and wants to rely on her energy and enthusiasm to go far.

