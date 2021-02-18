Chicago Fire season 9 episode 8 return date hopes for Taylor Kinney, cast







After tonight’s new episode, doesn’t it make sense to be eager for Chicago Fire season 9 episode 8? We’ve been lucky to have three straight episodes! Because of that, we can’t be altogether shocked that we are entering another hiatus.

NBC has already confirmed that Chicago Fire, much like its sister shows in Chicago Med and Chicago PD, will be in repeats next week. Meanwhile, the same goes for the week after. We’re going to be waiting at least until we get around to Wednesday, March 10 to see the show back — and potentially even longer. We’ll have more updates on this when it is available.

So what’s the reason for the long hiatus? It’s ultimately twofold. One big part of it has to do with the global pandemic, while the other part of it has to do with NBC wanting to ensure they have plenty of episodes to go for the spring. Remember that all of the One Chicago franchise is going to have shorter seasons than usual, and with that in mind, there are inevitably going to be more breaks. We’re just grateful that we’re getting new episodes at all given the real-world environment out there.

As for what we want to see coming up, we hope that there is a focus put on relationships — there’s a lot to explore here still with Severide and Stella, and personally, we think there’s a reasonably good chance that we’ll be seeing more of Casey and Brett, as well. This show is about fires and rescues, but we like a lot of the moments in between. This show’s strength is, to be frank, the strength of some of its characters both on the job and away from it.

We anticipate more updates on the next Chicago Fire over the next week — stay tuned!

