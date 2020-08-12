Greenleaf spin-off theories: What will it be about? Early theories







Entering the Greenleaf series finale on OWN Tuesday night, we knew that there would be some sort of tease on the spin-off. Now, we do believe we’ve got a better sense as to what that is.

Over the course of the episode tonight, it was revealed that Grace had an opportunity to land a new job in New York — one that she is a shoo-in to get. Because of this, the character has an opportunity to undergo a big transformation in a new city. She can have a fresh start, while still holding true to the relationships that she’s solidified and the newest iteration of her faith.

Based on where we think things are going, a Grace Greenleaf-led spin-off makes the most sense. Merle Dandridge is a fantastic actress, and we know that she’s capable of delivering some stellar work and carrying a show. There is a good chance that she also may not be alone, provided that this is the show. Darius could be joining her in the Big Apple, and it feels like there’s a good chance her daughter Sophia and her niece Zora could also be a part of this. While it wouldn’t be Greenleaf in its traditional form, there is a chance that this new show could contain a lot of the elements that made the original so great. Faith would not suddenly go away, but there would be other ideas and thoughts that could be explored here.

As for when a Greeleaf spin-off could premiere, odds are you’ll be waiting a while. Consider this a symptom of there not being any feasible way that the show can film for the time being.

