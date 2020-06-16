Manifest season 3 renewal hopes: How the show now stands alone







We’ve been waiting for news on a Manifest season 3 renewal for quite some time now and today, that wait seems all the more notable.

Why is that? Well, it has a thing or two to do with the fact that this show is now the last remaining in-season drama on the Big Four networks (ABC, NBC, Fox, and CBS) to be waiting to find out its fate. Earlier today, ABC canceled The Baker and the Beauty while also renewing For Life. NBC recently chose to greenlight another season of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. While there are some assorted comedies/unscripted shows that are still waiting more news, dramas take a good bit of time to plan out.

So why the long wait here with Manifest in particular? A good bit of it has to do with the fact that NBC doesn’t own the show and there are longer negotiations that come into play with that. Add to this cost factors, a high amount of ambition, and then also NBC not being in a huge hurry given that there’s no real clue as to when Manifest will be back with new episodes.

At the moment, the earliest we could see Manifest is back is within the first few months of 2021, but a lot of that is going to have to do with when production can happen. There’s no real timetable as to that at the moment.

Because the fates of so many other shows have been decided, we do think that we’re going to be getting a better sense of things with Manifest before too long. Our feeling is that if we don’t hear something between now and the end of the month, we’ll be surprised … but we don’t want to sit here and guarantee anything 100% in this current environment. We just know we want more of the Stone family … and the other side of that mystery with the plane!

Do you want to see a Manifest season 3 renewal at NBC?

